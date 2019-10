The Mothers Club will host a Trunk or Treat on the Princeton Square Saturday.

The free event will include treats being distributed from 3 o’clock to 4:30 that afternoon and a costume contest at 4 o’clock. Anyone wanting to sponsor a trunk at the Princeton Trunk or Treat Saturday should contact a Mothers Club member.

There will also be a fun show and games for all ages with or without a horse at the Princeton Horse Arena that evening at 5 o’clock.

