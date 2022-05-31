Most north Missouri counties see unemployment rates less than the state average

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Most north Missouri counties have unemployment rates that are below the state average of 2.4% and here are the latest statistics for April.

Grundy County’s April unemployment rate is 2.3% which compares to a March rate of 3.6% and a rate in April 2021 of 3.2%.

County rates that are less than two percent for April include Worth at 1.4%, Gentry at 1.6%, Livingston and Chariton at 1.8%, and Mercer and Harrison at 1.9%. Rates in Daviess and DeKalb counties are 2.0%.

Other counties in the area have unemployment rates that include Putnam at 2.1%, Caldwell and Macon at 2.2%, Clinton at 2.4%, Adair at 2.5%, Linn and Carroll at 2.6% and Sullivan County shows a rate of 2.8%.

The statistics from the Missouri Division of Employment Security show that 20 counties across the state have jobless rates of less than two percent. Those with the highest rates are in southern Missouri including Pemiscot at 4.6%, Dunklin at 4.2%, Taney at 4.3%, and Iron County at 4.1%.