Most area counties in northern Missouri have unemployment rates below state average

Missouri’s unemployment rate is down to two point nine percent for July 2022 and most of the area counties have rates below the state average.
Grundy County is at 2.8% in July, up from two point three percent in June. But the latest rate is nearly one percentage point lower than it was in July of 2021 (at 3.7%) The 2.8% was determined with 111 unemployed out of a labor force of 3,932 in Grundy County.
Other counties and their unemployment rates include:
Livingston at 2.0%, Harrison at 2.1%, Putnam and Chariton at 2.3%, Mercer County at 2.6%, Sullivan, Gentry, and Worth are 2.7%, and Daviess at 2.8%.
Some of our area counties have July unemployment rates above the state average. They include DeKalb at 3.2%, Linn at 3.3%, Caldwell and Carroll at 3.4%, and Clinton and Adair counties at 3.7%.