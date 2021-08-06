Audio: Mosaic Medical Center executive in Albany to lead Missouri Hospital Association

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A northwest Missouri health care executive will soon be moving to Jefferson City to lead the statewide hospital group. Mosaic Medical Center President Jon Doolittle will leave the hospital in rural Albany to become the Missouri Hospital Association’s (MHA) president during a critical time for health care.

Doolittle tells St. Joseph affiliate KFEQ that the COVID pandemic has accelerated the radical transformation of the nation’s health care industry. He will succeed Herb Kuhn, who’s retiring after leading the MHA for the past 12 years.

Doolittle will leave the Albany hospital in late October to move to Jefferson City, taking over MHA at a time of change and transformation in the health care industry.

Doolittle says his main goal will be to help Missouri hospitals navigate a lot of change during the COVID pandemic.

