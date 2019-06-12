Mosaic Life Care names Matt Baker, PhD. to Board of Trustees

Mosaic Life Care has named Matt Baker, PhD., vice president of student affairs from Northwest Missouri State University, to the Mosaic Life Care Board of Trustees.

“Dr. Baker brings with him an exceptional viewpoint from our northwest Missouri area,” says Mark Laney, MD, CEO, Mosaic Life Care. “We are pleased to welcome him to our system, especially at this important time in our organization with the addition of Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville. We look forward to his expertise and will benefit from his insight.”

In his role as vice president of student affairs, Dr. Baker oversees many functions such as housing, dining, student union, and bookstore operations, Greek life, wellness services, campus recreation, volunteer services, student conduct, and student leadership development.

Dr. Baker completed his undergraduate degree in psychology at Kansas State University. He earned his master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville and a Doctorate of Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Dr. Baker is married to Jill, a senior instructor and academic advisor in the School of Education at Northwest Missouri State University. They have three children: Patrick (19), Avery (15) and Ryan (5). In his spare time after work and children’s activities, he can be found in the air above northwest Missouri using his private pilot’s license.