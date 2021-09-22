Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s e2 Fellowship high school leadership program to begin Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s e2 Fellowship high school leadership program will begin Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

e2 Fellowship is a high school intergenerational leadership program that meets four times throughout the academic year. This year, emPowerU welcomes 14 regional schools for the program.

In 2020, The Foundation’s Board of Trustees approved funding to make the e2 Fellowship program free of charge through 2025.

This year, emPowerU welcomes schools from Albany R-III, Albany, Missouri; Bedford High School, Bedford, Iowa; Benton High School, St. Joseph, Missouri; Bishop LeBlond High School, St. Joseph, Missouri; Central High School, St. Joseph, Missouri; East Buchanan C-I, Gower, Missouri; Jefferson C-123, Conception Junction, Missouri; Lafayette High School, St. Joseph, Missouri; Maryville High School, Maryville, Missouri; Northeast Nodaway R-V, Ravenwood, Missouri; Riverside USD 114, Riverside, Kansas; South Holt R-I, Oregon, Missouri; St. Joseph Christian, St. Joseph, Missouri; and Troy Unified School District, Troy, Kansas.

The program welcomes teams of three, two high school students and one adult sponsor, in the Foundation’s 31 county service region. This challenge-based program enhances the skills of emerging and experienced leaders. It is designed to deepen the commitment to education and develop the skills necessary for creating healthy and thriving communities.

The Foundation has recognized the power of diverse and cross-generational collaboration. This leadership journey identifies core values and begins an expedition where youth are the creators of this region’s future.

For more information on emPowerU programming opportunities, please contact Devran Brower at 271.7910 or [email protected].

