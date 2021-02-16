Mosaic Life Care Foundation scholarships now available

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Mosaic Life Care Foundation offers multiple scholarships available for regional students seeking post-secondary education.

Students interested in completing certificate programs, associate or bachelor’s degrees, or graduate studies have the opportunity to apply.

Most scholarship deadlines are March 15 – although, a few scholarships have different deadlines. Please check each scholarship for specific guidelines.

Details about eligibility criteria and scholarship applications can be found on the Mosaic Life Care Foundation website.

Ten unique scholarship funds have been established at Mosaic Life Care Foundation over several decades based on the wishes of the individual donors and organizations.

Several scholarships are memorials while others are intended to uplift various areas of study and the overall value of lifelong learning. An additional six e2 education emPowers® scholarships are offered through a collaboration of Mosaic Life Care Foundation, Healthy Communities Regional Investor Partners, and several other regional post-secondary education institutions.

Visit mlcfoundation.com or call 816-271-7180 for additional information on Mosaic Life Care Foundation scholarships.

Related