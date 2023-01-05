Mosaic Life Care Foundation receives $500,000 gift from the Sunderland Foundation

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mosaic Life Care Foundation has received a $500,000 gift from the Sunderland Foundation.

Funds will support the $19 million construction cost of the Children’s Discovery Center. Construction is funded by Mosaic Life Care Foundation, Mosaic Life Care, the City of St. Joseph, Buchanan County, and $3 million in private philanthropy.

Since the Nov. 7 project launch, philanthropy dollars raised to date have reached $1 million. This is one-third of the way to the $3 million goal.

Mosaic Life Care Foundation President, Julie Gaddie, Ph.D., said the organization appreciates the Sunderland Foundation’s support of the project. “The Sunderland Foundation’s belief in this project positively impacts the collective investment centered around our efforts to bring a best-in-class Children’s Discovery Center to downtown St. Joseph,” Gaddie said.

Once renovations are complete, the historic Plymouth Building in downtown St. Joseph will include more than 15 core exhibits, a traveling exhibit, birth to 18-month-old space, a rooftop exploratorium, a gift shop, and concessions.

Since 1945, the Sunderland Foundation has invested in the places and spaces where nonprofits do their work. Grants go toward supporting construction and other projects that allow nonprofits to grow stronger, safer, and more vibrant futures in their communities.

For more information on the Discovery Center project, email [email protected].

