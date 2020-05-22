Mosaic Life Care Foundation opens application for Lowell Kruse Healthy Choices, Healthy Lives Scholarship

Mosaic Life Care Foundation is now accepting applications for the Lowell C. Kruse Healthy Choices. Healthy Lives. Scholarship.

The Kruse Scholarship provides financial assistance to a first-year, full-time graduate student studying in areas leading to improved quality of life for the residents of the Mosaic Life Care service region. This includes careers in health care administration, early childhood development, not-for-profit management, and educational leadership.

The Lowell C. Kruse Scholarship of $10,000 will be awarded annually. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is June 15, 2020.

Katie Ashley, a 2018 recipient of the scholarship, said she is grateful for the monetary contribution to her education.

“The scholarship was a tremendous financial gift, but the application process also helped me to examine my motives for obtaining a graduate degree in public health,” Ashley said. “I was able to make connections with several like-minded people in our community.”

Details about eligibility and the scholarship application can be found on the Mosaic Life Care Foundation website.

Lowell C. Kruse, president and chief executive officer of Heartland Health from 1984 to 2009, is well-known regionally and nationally for his commitment to quality and passion for improving the quality of life within the region. Kruse successfully led the merger of two community hospitals into a regional medical center nationally recognized for quality. Heartland Health is now known as Mosaic Life Care.

Kruse continues to champion initiatives to advocate for higher levels of education and improve the health and well-being of communities. To honor his leadership and commitment to excellence, the Lowell C. Kruse scholarship was established by Heartland Health and is managed by Mosaic Life Care Foundation.

Visit the Mosaic Life Care Foundation website or call 816.271.7180 for additional information on the Lowell C. Kruse Healthy Choices. Healthy Lives. Scholarship.

