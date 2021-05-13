Mosaic Life Care Foundation now accepting applications for the Lowell C. Kruse Scholarship

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mosaic Life Care Foundation is now accepting applications for the Lowell C. Kruse Healthy Choices. Healthy Lives. Scholarship.

This $10,000 scholarship provides financial assistance to a first-year, full-time graduate student studying in areas leading to improved quality of life for the residents of the Mosaic Life Care service region. This includes careers in health care administration, early childhood development, not-for-profit management, and educational leadership.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is June 15, 2021.

Rebecka Ernst, a 2020 recipient of the scholarship, said she is grateful for the connections she was able to make during the scholarship process. “I’ve always had the goal to come back to northwest Missouri to practice medicine,” Ernst said. “Having the experience of the scholarship interviews and being a scholar will help me in the future.”

Details about eligibility and the scholarship application can be found at this link .

Lowell C. Kruse, president and chief executive officer of Heartland Health from 1984 to 2009, is well-known regionally and nationally for his commitment to quality and passion for improving the quality of life within the region. Kruse successfully led the merger of two community hospitals into a regional medical center nationally recognized for quality. Heartland Health is now known as Mosaic Life Care.

Kruse continues to champion initiatives to advocate for higher levels of education and improve the health and well-being of communities. To honor his leadership and commitment to excellence, the Lowell C. Kruse scholarship was established by Heartland Health and is managed by Mosaic Life Care Foundation.

Visit mlcfoundation.com or call 816.271.7180 for additional information on the Lowell C. Kruse Healthy Choices. Healthy Lives. Scholarship.

