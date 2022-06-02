Mosaic Life Care announces Mike Poore as Chief Executive Officer

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mosaic Life Care Board of Trustees announces Mike Poore, FACHE, will serve as Mosaic’s chief executive officer beginning immediately. Mike has served as interim CEO since March 2022.

“Mike was our unanimous choice for this position,” says Serena Naylor, board chair. “As interim, he quickly became an exceptional leader for our system. Mike has proven results from his decades of CEO hospital experience with his servant-leadership style. We look forward to Mike taking Mosaic to the next level in health care.”

“As interim CEO, I quickly fell in love with Mosaic and the communities we serve. This is a strong system with some of the best physicians, nurses, and caregivers I’ve ever witnessed offering amazing care to patients,” says Mike. “Mosaic’s financial stability and the partnerships between communities are unlike anything I’ve experienced. I’ve worked across the country, and this is where I want to be.”

Poore recently served as interim CEO for Fauquier Health in Virginia. He was also the interim CEO for numerous health systems through LifePoint Health, a diversified health care delivery network. Poore has more than 20 years of experience as a CEO and more than 30 years of experience in health care.

Gallagher, one of the world’s largest consulting firms with expertise in human resources and executive recruitment, led the nationwide search for Mosaic’s new CEO. Caregivers throughout the Mosaic system participated in the interview process as well.

Poore will attend numerous events in St. Joseph, Maryville, and Albany on June 2 and June 3 to become better acquainted with Mosaic caregivers and community members.