Mosaic Foundation Albany receives $21K gift from Robert and Janice Crockett Trust

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mosaic Foundation in Albany recently received $21,040.55 as a beneficiary of the Robert F. Crockett and Janice S. Crockett Revocable Trust.

This gift will be used to support continued quality care in Gentry County.

Serena Naylor, Mosaic Foundation, Albany Board of Director’s chair, said the board is thankful for Crockett’s generous donation. “We are thrilled and humbled that the Crocketts chose to honor our hospital and caregivers with their generous donation,” Naylor said. “As long-time neighbors of the hospital, they knew the impact it has on the community. Their gift will help continue the mission of service and is very appreciated.”

Bob and Janet Crockett were long-time educators in the Albany R-III School District. Bob taught science at the junior high and high school levels. Janet taught elementary school, spending many years teaching third grade. In later years, Bob enjoyed many meals in the Mosaic Medical Center – Albany cafeteria. Through their estate, they were able to support multiple organizations in the community.

Mosaic Life Care Foundation President, Julie Gaddie, Ph.D., said, “When donors, such as Robert and Janice Crockett, include Mosaic Foundation – Albany in their estate plan, their generosity not only allows us to care for patients today but ensures we can provide for patients well into the future.”