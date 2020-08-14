More than 300 Grundy County students take part in Bright Futures “Back-to-School” event

More than 300 Grundy County students received backpacks and school supplies during Bright Futures Trenton’s Back to School Event Thursday, August 13th.

Two hundred forty-one of those students were from Trenton R-9, which was 18 more than at last year’s event. Twenty-six Spickard students and 44 Laredo students also received backpacks and supplies.

There were 170 pairs of new shoes given away at New Soles for Bright Futures and more than 90 pairs of recycled gym shoes given away at the Gym Shoe Dash. Haircuts were provided for 61 students, and 95 students selected hygiene products at Suds for Students. Pass the Pride gave away 77 shirts, and 140 individuals received clothing at the First Baptist Church.

There were more than 90 volunteers. They represented businesses, faith-based groups, retired teachers, school staff, Bright Futures Trenton Advisory Board members, and individuals.

