The Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery in Chillicothe has an exhibition that includes the works of more than 20 area artists.

The exhibit includes carved morel mushrooms made into usable objects, clay sculptures, wood carvings, sketches, and paintings.

A reception recognizing the artists will be at Cultural Corner on November 29th from 5 to 7 p.m.

The art guild’s regular hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm and Saturday from 1 to 4 pm.