More Career Development event results announced in FFA competition

Online results are available from the second Saturday of career development events involving FFA students.

Chillicothe had teams that finished third in ag sales;7th in ag mechanics; and 12th in FFA knowledge. A Trenton FFA team was 6th in ag sales. Milan FFA had teams place 3rd in livestock judging and FFA knowledge.

Among other area schools: Gallatin was 7th in the judging of horses; Hamilton was 8th in forestry; then in livestock: Braymer was 5th, Worth County was 6th.

Individual results from Chillicothe include Seth Hansen ranked 2nd in ag sales and Gabby Hapes was 4th. Other team members are MacKenna Campbell and Chandler Stedem. The highest Trenton entry was Kidridge Griffin who was 8th. Others are Jaycie Griffin, Jillian Nichols, and Olivia Roberts. Gallatin’s Hadley Jumps placed 3rd in horse evaluations. Other members are Libby Endicott, Carli Beck, and Lane Dowell.

Members of the Milan livestock team included Emma Whitlock 9th plus Blake Eitel, Bobbi Ann Richardson, and Mallen Cole. The highest-ranking livestock team member from Brayer was Paityn Hall who was 6th at state. Others are Kennedy Stone and Jonathan Feil. Worth County FFA student Tate Welch was 2nd in livestock. In ag mechanics, Keagan Valbracht of Chillicothe was 7th high individual. Other members are Kale Campbell, Carson Crawford, and Tucker Burtch.

Milan students for the FFA knowledge category were ranked as Adam Callejo and Jackson Smith in a tie for 9th. Others on the team are Danika Shephard and Kyla White.

