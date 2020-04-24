More area FFA students win Missouri FFA Proficiency Awards

FFA students from Princeton, North Mercer, and Gallatin are area winners of Missouri FFA Proficiency Awards. The last of the 46 proficiency awards were announced Thursday night by state officers.

Brylee Williams of Princeton won the FFA Proficiency Award in the category of Swine Production Entrepreneurship. Zachary Main of Mercer is the winner of the Swine Production Placement Proficiency Award and a Gallatin student, Hayden Jumps, won the Turf Grass Management Proficiency Award.

Details on all the state winners and their supervised agriculture experience projects can be read on the media website for the Missouri FFA Convention.

Several area FFA members received second place in various proficiency categories including Mary Watt of Green City in Swine Production Placement, Montana Plattner of Chillicothe in Goat Production, Jon Beeler of Brookfield in Fiber or Oil Crop Production, Tristian Herschberg of Green City in Equine Science Entrepreneurship as well as Tate Snyder of Green City in Ag Sales Placement and Jared Groebe of Cameron in Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship.

