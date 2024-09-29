Mooresville man and woman injured in rollover crash near Breckenridge

A man and a woman from Mooresville, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Old US 36 Highway, two miles east of Breckenridge, on September 28, 2024. The crash occurred at approximately 9:09 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lawson J. Brown, 33, was driving a westbound 2017 Ford Expedition when the vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway at Northeast Litton Road. The vehicle returned to the road, began to slide, and went off the south side of the roadway, where it struck an embankment, overturned, and collided with a barbed wire fence. The vehicle came to rest on its top, facing south off the south side of Old US 36 Highway.

Both Lawson J. Brown and his passenger, Shalai E. Brown, 31, were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Lawson Brown sustained minor injuries and was transported by Caldwell County Ambulance to Liberty Hospital. Shalai Brown also sustained minor injuries and was transported by the Chillicothe Fire Department to Hedrick Medical Center.

The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene by Legacy Tow.

The crash was investigated by Sergeant L. M. Newman of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from Sergeant S. J. Cool, Corporal V. P. Wiley, Trooper A. D. Neighbors, and Trooper R. J. Wilcox.

