Monthly prayer meetings planned by Gatekeepers in Trenton

A non-denominational prayer gathering will take place at the Moberly Park Shelter House in Trenton on February 4th. The Gatekeepers of Grundy County will pray for the country at 5 p.m.

The Gatekeepers of Grundy County, a non-denominational prayer group, plans to meet on the first Sunday of each month at various locations. The group will engage in spirit-led, intentional prayer focusing on national, state, and local governments; infrastructures; churches; and local ministries.

For more information and location updates, please visit the Gatekeepers Grundy County Facebook page. Alternatively, you can contact Gail Bryan at 816-550-1476 for further details. Organizers request those seeking more information to initially reach out via Facebook.

