Monroe County crash leads to one driver airlifted to hospital

A two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on September 26, 2024, at the intersection of Route M and Route C, eight miles south of Holliday, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford F-250, driven by Serhii Uzun, 46, of Sedalia, Missouri, was traveling northbound when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The Ford F-250 entered the path of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Leland Ronimous, 59, of Madison, Missouri.

Ronimous, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted by MU Air Evac to University Hospital.

The Chevrolet 1500 sustained total damage and the Ford F-250 suffered moderate damage. Both vehicles were removed from the scene by A1 Towing

Trooper Gipson was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Ambulance, Paris Fire Department, Madison Fire Department, and Monroe County First Responders.

