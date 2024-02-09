Monroe City man injured in collision with utility pole

Share To Your Social Network

In an incident on the afternoon of February 8, 2024, a Monroe City, Missouri man sustained minor injuries after his vehicle collided with a utility pole. The accident occurred at the intersection of South Oak Street and Mill Street in Monroe City around 4:00 p.m.

Gregory W. Fowler, 72, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado southbound when, for reasons yet to be determined, his truck veered off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. The impact caused total damage to the vehicle, necessitating its removal by a private party.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Fowler suffered minor injuries in the crash. It was noted that the use of a seat belt by Fowler was unknown at the time of the accident. Fowler has decided to seek his own treatment following the incident.

Assistance at the crash site was provided by the Monroe City Police Department, Fire Department, and EMS.

