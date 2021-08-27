Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center opens in Cameron

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Northwest Missouri Healthcare Coalition has opened a monoclonal antibody infusion center in Cameron, Missouri.

The mAB Infusion Center opened on August 25 and will operate for the next thirty days, or longer if needed, at 214 McElwain Drive (old Cameron Mutual building) in Cameron, Missouri.

The purpose of the Cameron mAB Infusion Center is to make this treatment more accessible to individuals in our region,” said Misty Ward, Chief Nursing Officer of Cameron Regional Medical Center, a member of the Northwest Healthcare Coalition.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight harmful viruses. Infusions are authorized for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk for developing severe illness that may result in hospitalization, including people who are 65 or older or who have certain chronic medical conditions.

Monoclonal antibody therapy may also be administered to exposed close contacts who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 illness.

Referral forms have been distributed to all area hospitals and are also available from Health Departments in Missouri’s Region H. Individuals who qualify may self-refer by calling (816) 312-8718. Although the Center was organized by the Northwest Healthcare Coalition, it is not limited to patients from within the region.

The Northwest Missouri Healthcare Coalition is a group of healthcare partners made up of hospitals, physician’s clinics, emergency services, and public health departments.

Related