Monday morning crash in DeKalb County injures Stanberry woman

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A single-vehicle rollover accident, Monday at 6 am in DeKalb County has injured a woman from Stanberry.

Twenty-four-year-old Aeriell Munns received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

The southbound sports utility vehicle went off the right side of Highway 169 and overturned three times, coming to rest on its passenger side.

The report indicates she was using a seat belt. The vehicle was demolished in the wreck near the junction of 169 and Highway 31 and was towed from the scene.

Related