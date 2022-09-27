Monday morning accident injures Kingston resident

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a Kingston resident was hurt Monday morning when the car she was driving hit the rear of a pickup truck west of Kingston.

Twenty-year-old Gage Simmons was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The pickup truck driver, 33-year-old Rafael Bustos Vasquez of Marshall, Arkansas, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened shortly after sunrise Monday morning two miles west of Kingston on Route HH as both vehicles were eastbound. The car was overtaking the pickup, the driver of the car’s view was obstructed, and the car hit the rear of the pickup.

Damage was listed as extensive to the car and moderate to the pickup. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.