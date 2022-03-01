Monday afternoon crash on Highway 36 injures Macon woman

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A rollover accident on Monday afternoon in Caldwell County injured the Macon resident who was driving the car.

Twenty-two-year-old Caitlin Davis received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The car was eastbound when it went off the left side of Highway 36, into the median, began sliding, returned to the road, and went off the right side where it overturned coming to rest upright.

The car was demolished in the 2:45 pm crash three miles east of Cameron. The report indicated Davis was using a seat belt.

