Monday a busy day with absentee voters at Grundy County Clerk’s office

There were more absentee ballots cast in Grundy County for the primary election when compared to the last primary held in August 2016.

As of the deadline late Monday afternoon, 184 absentee ballots had been cast at the Courthouse in Trenton. Monday was busy at the county clerks’ office with 29 voting in person and five absentees were delivered.

Five other absentees remain out. but could arrive in the mail today. Two years ago, when Grundy County had only one race, Associate County Commissioner, and was part of the seventh house district contest, a total of 127 absentee ballots were cast.

