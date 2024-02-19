Moms Demand Action leads gun safety rally in Kansas City in response to shooting

Share To Your Social Network

(Missourinet) – A weekend rally was held in response to last week’s deadly mass shooting in Kansas City.

The local chapter of a gun safety organization, called Moms Demand Action, gathered Saturday to deliver a message: stop gun violence. The rally was in response to last week’s mass shooting at the end of the Super Bowl celebration. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas attended the gun violence rally.

“I’m just a guy who wants to make sure that I can drop my kid off at daycare without the fear of him being shot, that we can play in a park without the fear of being shot, that we can go to a parade without the fear of him being shot,” Lucas said.

Two minors have been charged in the shooting that began with an argument and ended in gunfire. One woman died and 22 others were injured.

