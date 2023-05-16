MoDOT urges drivers to be aware of motorcycles

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the end of May ushers in the unofficial start of the summer road travel season. Safe riding and driving practices, and cooperation from all road users, will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on our nation’s highways.

Data shows that motorcyclists are often overrepresented in traffic crashes and fatalities each year, and that speed and alcohol are large contributing factors. Additionally, helmet use has drastically declined in the past few years, leaving motorcyclists vulnerable to injury and death. It’s everyone’s responsibility — both the motor vehicle driver and the motorcyclist — to practice safe habits on the road and, ultimately, to Share the Road.

According to NHTSA data, there were 5,579 motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes in 2020, an 11% increase from 2019 (5,044). Motorcyclist deaths accounted for 14% of the total highway fatalities in 2020. Motorcyclists are significantly overrepresented in traffic crashes and fatalities each year. In fact, in 2020, per vehicle mile traveled, motorcyclists were about 28 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash and were 4 times more likely to be injured.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers the following tips to drivers on how to prevent a fatal crash with a motorcycle:

Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.

Always signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.

Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

Motorcyclists must also take precautions to remain safe on the road.

Motorcyclists can increase their safety by following these steps:

Wear a DOT-compliant helmet and other protective gear.

Obey all traffic laws and be properly licensed and trained.

Wear brightly colored clothes and reflective tape to increase visibility.

Ride in the middle of the lane where you will be more visible to drivers.

Never ride distracted or impaired.

Anticipate the moves of other drivers and be extra cautious of road conditions and debris. For more information, visit Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety website.

Experts recommend riders also complete motorcycle training before getting out on the road. There are 23 training locations in Missouri. You can find the one nearest you at this link

(Photo by Harley-Davidson on Unsplash)

Related