MoDOT update on Sullivan County’s transportation improvements

Share To Your Social Network

There’s an update from MoDOT regarding the construction of transportation improvements around the planned Roy Blunt Reservoir in Sullivan County. Capital Paving and Construction LLC plans to begin constructing the new bridge on Mayapple Road on Tuesday, Feb. 20. More information about the BUILD grant transportation improvements and project timelines can be found on MoDOT’s website at: Roy Blunt Reservoir Transportation Improvement Project | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org).

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is administering a U.S. DOT Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant project for the construction of transportation improvements around the planned Roy Blunt Reservoir (formerly known as East Locust Creek Reservoir). MoDOT is not involved in the construction of the reservoir. The reservoir construction project is a cooperative effort between Sullivan County, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC), and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

Roy Blunt Reservoir Project

The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC), comprised of the City of Green City, the City of Milan, Public Water Supply District #1 of Sullivan County, and the City of Green Castle, is the local sponsor of the Roy Blunt Reservoir (RBR) project.

As part of the RBR project, Sullivan County applied for and was awarded a U.S. DOT Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant. Later, a recipient change was approved for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to administer the project. The BUILD grant project will construct transportation improvements around the proposed RBR, which is being built as part of a separate project without MoDOT’s involvement.

The BUILD grant project, while separate, depends on the schedule and timeline of the RBR project.

BUILD Grant Project Planned Transportation Improvements

The following pieces are included in the MoDOT-administered BUILD grant transportation improvements:

Building and/or improving four intersections: Add a northbound right-turn lane onto Highway 5 and join Highway 5 to a new road, Mid-Lake Road ( artist’s rendering Intersection improvements along Highway 5 at Highway N ( artist’s rendering Intersection improvements along Highway 5 at Mayapple Road to reconfigure driveways and add a northbound right-turn lane and southbound left-turn lane ( artists’s rendering Reconfigure the intersection of Highway Y and Highway N and connect to Mayapple Road ( artist’s rendering

Construct four new bridges: Three on the alignment of what will be the new Mid-Lake Road ( artist’s rendering One bridge on the alignment of what will be the new Mayapple Road.



There were six ADD Alternates associated with this project on which contractors could submit bids. Because the funding for the project has a fixed ceiling, these items will only be completed if the budget allows. These optional pieces were prioritized by the reservoir team in the MoDOT Contract as:

Asphalt overlay of Highways N and VV (included in bid award). Pave Mayapple Drive with the option (asphalt or concrete) pavement. Pave Mid-Lake Drive with optional (asphalt or concrete) pavement. Paving of three Marina roads. Paving of four main reservoir access roads. Various gravel road improvements on several routes near the reservoir.

Related