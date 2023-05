Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports no one was injured when a Missouri Department of Transportation truck ran off the road on Tuesday morning, May 30th.

The accident happened on eastbound Highway 36 west of Chillicothe near the Grand River. A tire reportedly blew on the truck before it went off the road.

Livingston County Sheriff, Steve Cox, did not identify the driver of the truck.

Related