MoDOT to replace 2 bridges in Putnam County starting June 18

Two bridges have served Putnam County travelers on U.S. Route 136 since 1931, and after holding up to the wear and tear of more than 2,100 cars and trucks each day, the bridges are in need of replacement.

Travelers over the new structures will see roadway improvements and safety enhancements. Each new bridge will be 32 feet wide with the creation of wider lanes and new four-foot shoulders.

The bridges, located on U.S. Route 136 east of Lucerne, will be rebuilt in the same alignment as their predecessors. To do so, the bridges will need to close during construction. Contractors from Boone Construction Company of Columbia, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to first close the West Fork Locust Creek Bridge, east of Route K, on Monday, June 18. The Elm Branch Bridge, west of Route K, will close the following Monday, June 25. While the bridges may open at different times, U.S. Route 136 should reopen to all traffic through Putnam County in late September.

During these closures, motorists will need to seek an alternate route and MoDOT notes that all schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.

