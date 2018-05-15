Plans are underway to replace two bridges on Route 6 near Milan.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a community briefing on Tuesday, May 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Milan C-2 Cafeteria. Designers and engineers from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the consulting firm Bartlett & West will be on hand to discuss the construction plans for the new bridges and gather public input.

This will be an open house with no formal presentation. The public is invited to drop in any time and is encouraged to offer comments and ask questions. Participants will also have the opportunity to document their comments and sign up to be included in project updates via email.

The bridges on Route 6 over the West Yellow Creek and West Locust Creek were built in 1956 and 1932, respectively. More than 3,000 cars per day travel over these bridges, which have exceeded their intended lifespan. Most of the state’s 10,376 bridges were designed and built to last 50 years. The bridges will be closed during replacement. The projects are currently scheduled to go out for bid to contractors in December 2018.

