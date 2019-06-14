MoDOT to begin chip seal project on Interstate 35

A chip seal project to extend the pavement life of Interstate 35 will begin next week from the Iowa state line to Eagleville. Contractors from Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, are scheduled to begin work Wednesday, June 19 and complete the project on Friday, June 21.

Wednesday, June 19:

Complete southbound driving lane, then turn and complete approximately 4 miles of the northbound driving lane.

This includes the closure of south and northbound ramps on I-35 at U.S. Route 69, Route N and entrance to the Eagleville Missouri Welcome Center. Each ramp will be closed for approximately two hours to allow time for the seal coat to cure.

Thursday, June 20:

Complete northbound driving lane, then turn and complete approximately 4 miles of the southbound passing lane.

Friday, June 21:

Complete southbound passing lane, then turn and complete the northbound passing lane.

The project will include overnight lane closure. All scheduled roadwork is weather permitting and subject to change.