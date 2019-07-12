MoDOT planning signal improvements in the Cameron area

Signal improvements are coming to the Cameron area. The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to install flashing yellow arrow signals at several intersections along U.S. Route 69 in Cameron beginning next week. The new signals will help provide a safer, smoother flow of traffic.

Flashing yellow arrows are new to Cameron, but are in use in other areas of Northwest Missouri and across the country. They have proven to increase safety and reduce crashes. By changing to a flashing yellow arrow, two directions aren’t shown a green signal at the same time.

They work in a similar way to the old ‘yield on green’ signals. Red means stop, as it always has. A solid yellow arrow indicates the light is about to turn solid red. A flashing yellow arrow means drivers may turn but must yield to pedestrians and oncoming traffic. A green arrow lets you know when you are clear to turn left and oncoming traffic has a red light.

A video that demonstrates a flashing yellow arrow signalized intersection in action can be found at modot.org/flashing-yellow-left-turn-arrows

On Tuesday and Wednesday next week, MoDOT signal crews will change out the left-turn signals at three locations on U.S. Route 69:

Little Brick Road – Tuesday, July 16, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ramps at U.S. 36 eastbound – Tuesday, July 16, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ramps at U.S. 36 westbound – Wednesday, July 17, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the signal work, it will be necessary to turn off the power at each intersection for brief periods of time. Drivers are reminded that whenever a signal is dark or in flash mode, the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop. Even after the signals are operational, workers will be present at these intersections performing maintenance work. Motorists should use extra caution and may encounter delays throughout the night.