MoDOT planned roadwork in North Missouri for the week of September 16

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Sept. 16-22.

There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map for updated information.

Andrew County

Route C –Bridge inspection at the One Hundred and Two River bridge, Sept. 16-25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekdays only. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane during working hours.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Route 46 near Fairfax to Interstate 29 through November 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route V – CLOSED for pothole patching from 250th Street to 260th Street, Sept. 16, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Buchanan County

Cook Road Bridge – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 in St. Joseph through October 2024. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company)

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Route 46 to the Missouri River bridge through September. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

U.S. Route 45 – Resurfacing project from Route 59 to the Platte County line through September. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route AC – CLOSED around-the-clock at the bridge over U.S. Route 36 for maintenance, Sept. 16-19.

Caldwell County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deck deterioration. This bridge is currently scheduled for the January 2025 contractor letting through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

Route 13 – CLOSED from Route P to Far West Drive for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through September 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

Route N – Resurfacing project Sept. 16-20. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

Route A – Resurfacing project Sept. 16-20. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

Carroll County

Route M – CLOSED at the Grand River bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through October 2024. (Contractor: Hardy Construction, LLC)

Route CC – CLOSED at the Little Wakenda Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through October (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Chariton County

Route M – CLOSED at the Grand River bridge for a bridge rehabilitation through October 2024.Contractor: Hardy Construction, LLC)

Clinton County

*Public Meeting* I-35, U.S. Route 69 pavement rehabilitation/resurfacing – a public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cameron School District’s district office (423 N. Chestnut, Cameron).

I-35 – Concrete repair project from Missouri Route 116 to 1 mile north of Shoal Creek (just north of U.S. Route 69 intersection), through December. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 33 to Braley Road, Sept. 9, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daviess County

Route 6 – Pothole patching westbound from Route V to Route K, Sept. 18-20.

Route 6 – Pothole patching eastbound at the U.S. Route 69 intersection, Sept. 16.

U.S. Route 69 – Pothole patching southbound at the Route 6 intersection, Sept. 16.

Routes T and CC – Pothole patching, Sept. 17-20.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED at the intersection of Route EE to just before Pence Road for culvert replacement from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 to 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 as a part of the intersection improvement project. (Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company).

U.S. Route 69 – Intersection improvement project at Route EE through November. The roadway is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals. (Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc).

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Stanberry to just east of U.S. Route 169 and from Route C to Route 13 (Harrison County) through November. (Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.).

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 300 Street to 280 Street, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Gentry County) to Route 13 through November. (Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route DD – Pothole patching, Sept. 16-20.

Route M – Culvert repairs from Route EE to Route D, Sept. 17-20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Route 46 near Fairfax to Interstate 29 through November 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route 111 – Bridge maintenance at the Tarkio River Bridge, Sept. 16-19. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Route C – Pavement repair from Route 113 to Route D, Sept. 17.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair westbound from Route 11 to West Yellow Creek, Sept. 16-18.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair eastbound from Route 11 to West Yellow Creek, Sept. 18-20.

Route 5 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to the town of Browning, Sept. 16-19.

Livingston County

Route CC – CLOSED at the Leeper Creek Bridge southeast of Chillicothe for a bridge rehabilitation project through November. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 236 Road to 232 Road, Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 273 Road to 277 Road, Sept. 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route NN – CLOSED until further notice at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell due to significant bridge deterioration.

Route AB – CLOSED for pothole patching from 220th Street to 240th Street, Sept. 18, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. Route 71 – Signal maintenance at the intersection of Business 71 and 282 Street in Maryville, Sept. 17-18, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

Route 148 – Pavement repair from Route B to Route NN, Sept. 19.

Putnam County

Route U – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-December. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Route M – CLOSED at the Medicine Creek Fork Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through January 2025. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin).

Sullivan County

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Snyder Street to Franklin Street, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Route FF – CLOSED for multiple culvert replacements from Franklin Street to Indian Drive, Sept. 17-19, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily.

Post Views: 73