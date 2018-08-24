MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for week of August 27, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of August 27 through September 2 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge, Aug. 27 – 31. A 13-foot width restriction is in place.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Concrete replacement at Route C, Aug. 27 – 28. Motorists will not be able to access the turn lane from U.S. Route 59 to Route C.

Routes T, W, and OO – Chip seal, Aug. 27 – 30

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route 111, Aug. 27 – Sept. 1

U.S. Route 59 – Concrete replacement at the Iowa state line, Aug. 29 – 30

Buchanan County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 0.5 miles east of Route 371, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the 22 nd Street bridge overpass, Aug. 27 – 29

Route YY (Mitchell Avenue) – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) to Route AC (Riverside Road), Aug. 27 – 30

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Pedestrian crossing improvement project at U.S. Route 36, Aug. 27 – 31

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the 33rd Street bridge overpass, Aug. 29 – 31

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work from just east of the DeKalb County line to just east of U.S. Route 69 (DeKalb County), Aug. 27 – 31

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Pothole patching from Dewitt to Carrollton, Aug. 27

Routes CC and FF – Pothole patching, Aug. 28 – 29

Clay County

Route C – Resurfacing and shoulder project from Route CC to Clinton County line, Aug. 27 – 31. A pilot car and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Clinton County

Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 203 rd Street to Lisa Road, Aug. 27– 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

I-35 – Pavement repair southbound from mile marker 52.6 in Cameron to mile marker 49.6 near Route 121, Aug. 27 – 31. This will include overnight lane closures.

Route C – Shoulder work from 228th Street to 236th Street, Aug. 30 – 31

Chariton County

Route 129 – Pavement repair from Route P to Route W, Aug. 29 – 31

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Route 6 – Shoulder work, Aug. 27 – 31

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at Grand River Bridge, Aug. 27 – 31. This will include overnight lane closure.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound lanes from Route 31 North to Route 33 North, Aug. 27 – 30. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work just east of U.S. Route 69 to just east of the Caldwell County line, Aug. 27 – 31.

Grundy County

Route J – Pothole patching, Aug. 27

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge, Aug. 27 – 31. A 13-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at Higgins Ditch west of Laclede, Aug. 27 – 31. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Routes W and KK – Pothole patching, Aug. 27 – 31

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Shoulder work southbound from Route A to 370 th Street, Aug. 27 – 29

Route 246 – Pothole patching from Route E to Route H (Worth County), Aug. 27 – 30

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Elm Branch Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Worth County

Route 246 – Pothole patching from Route H to Route E (Nodaway County), Aug. 27 – 30

Route W – Pothole patching from one mile west of Route Z to Route W, Aug. 27 – 31

