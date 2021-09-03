MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of September 6, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of September 6 – 12.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. *

Route DD – Shoulder work from Route T to U.S. Route 59, Sept. 7

Route M – Pothole patching, Sept. 7 – 10

Route T – Shoulder work from Route DD to Route K, Sept. 8

Route T – CLOSED for railroad maintenance at the St. Joseph Sub crossing in Amazonia, 8 a.m. Sept 8 through 5 p.m. Sept. 9. This is an around-the-clock closure.

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through September 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through September. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Routes A, BB, D, E, TT, U, V, W & Z – Resurfacing project through September. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

U.S. Route 136 – Erosion repair project at the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, NE through October.

Route M – Pothole patching from Route C to the Iowa state line, Sept. 7

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, NE, Sept. 7 – 10

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Sept. 7 – 10

Buchanan County

Business Loop 29 (Pear Street) – Utility work from Ajax Road to Easton Road, through Sept 24

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14), through September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

This work will include around-the-clock ramp CLOSURES, Sept. 7 –Sept. 9

Southbound I-229 to 6th Street (Exit 4A) Right-hand ramp/merge lane on I-229 between U.S. Route 36 and 6th Street Eastbound and westbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-229



I-229 – Concrete replacement from I-29 to 22nd Street through September. This includes around-the-clock lane closures.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Culvert repair project from Karnes Road to Floral Avenue, through September. Southbound traffic is shifted, and no left turns are permitted within the project limits.

U.S. Route 59 – Drainage work north of Parker Road, Sept 7 – 10

Caldwell County

Route Z – Pothole patching, Sept. 7 – 10

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Chapel Hill Road to Dove Road, Sept. 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Routes K and KK – CLOSED for railroad maintenance at the Kansas City District crossing near Keytesville, 8 a.m. Sept. 7 through 5 p.m. Sept. 9

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Flat Road to Old Chariton Road, Sept. 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

Route NN – Pothole patching from Route VV to Route 33, Aug. Sept. 7

Route H – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-35, Sept. 8 – 10. This will be an around-the-clock closure with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Daviess County

Route K – Pothole patching from Route 146 to Route B, Sept. 7 – 8

Grundy County

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 60th Street to 70th Street, Sept. 7, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 90th Street to NE 105th Street, Sept. 8, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Harrison County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-35, Sept. 7 – 10. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

I-35 – Intermittent lane closures under the U.S. Route 136 Bridge (Exit 92), Sept. 7 – 10. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

I-35 – Concrete replacement, both directions, from Route AA/H to the Iowa state line, Sept. 7 – 9

Route H – Pothole patching from I-35 to Route 13, Sept. 8

Route AA – Pothole patching, Sept. 8

Route MM – Pothole patching, Sept. 9 – 10

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through early September. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route 118 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-29, Sept. 7 – 10

Route B – CLOSED for culvert replacements, Sept. 7 – 10, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Linn County

Route C – Bridge maintenance at the Yellow Creek Bridge, Sept. 7

Mercer County

Route D – Utility work from Route A to 1.8 miles east of Route U, Sept. 6 – 30

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from Icon Road to just west of Route 113 through September

Route PP – Pothole patching, Sept. 8

Sullivan County

Route U – Pothole patching, Sept. 7 – 10

Related