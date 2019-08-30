MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of September 2, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of September 2 – 8.

MoDOT will halt temporary lanes closures throughout the state to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the Labor Day holiday. Most temporary lane closures will stop at noon on Friday, Aug. 30 and resume Tuesday morning, September 3. Some long-term closures, ramp closures, and head-to-head traffic may remain in place.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of September.

Route H – Drainage work in the city limits of Fillmore just south of Route A, Sept. 3

Route DD – Drainage work at Route T, Sept. 4

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of September.

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Mill Creek Bridge near Corning, through late November.

U.S. Route 136 – Slide repair just east of U.S. Route 275, Sept. 4

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 and Interstate 229 – CLOSED for bridge joint repairs:

U.S. Route 36 westbound to I-229 southbound through mid-September

I-229 northbound to U.S. Route 36 eastbound and westbound (Exit 4B) through mid-September

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the I-229 overpass, Sept. 3

Route FF – Pothole patching, Sept. 4 – 5

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance westbound at the Route 759 bridge, Sept. 4 – 6

Caldwell County

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Maple Street to Linden Street, Sept. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late September. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Shootman Creek and Mound Creek bridges, Sept. 3 – 5. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Route 139 – Pothole patching from Route J to U.S. Route 24, Sept. 5 – 6

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow Bridges west of Keytesville through early 2020. Traffic will be diverted over a one-lane, signalized bypass during the replacement of the Mussel Fork River Overflow Bridge. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges through early 2020. Traffic will be directed through the work zone with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Route CC – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Yellow Creek Bridge, Sept. 3 – 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through September.

Daviess County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through early September.

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice at the Grand River bridge due to damage from flooding.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from west of Route C in Albany to U.S. Route 69 in Bethany (Harrison County), Sept. 3 – 6

Harrison County

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route W to Route D, Sept. 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Routes D and Y – Pothole patching, Sept. 3 – 4

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to Bethany, Sept. 3 – 6

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Stanberry to the east of U.S. Route 169, Aug. 3 – 6

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 in Bethany to the west of Route C in Albany (Gentry County), Sept. 3 – 6

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to Route DD, Sept. 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage.

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Davis Creek Bridge (mile marker 84) to U.S. Route 59 (mile marker 67), Sept. 3 – 6

U.S. Route 159 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 59 to Route P near Fortescue and from the Missouri River to Route 111, Sept. 3 – 6

Linn County

Route BB – Pothole patching from Route B to Route KK, Sept. 3

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to Ivy Drive, Sept. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 11 – Bridge maintenance on the West Yellow Creek east of Brookfield, Sept. 3 – 6. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

U.S. Business Route 36 – Pothole patching westbound from U.S. Route 36 to Pershing Road, Sept. 4

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Argo Road to Deer Road, Sept. 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route O – CLOSED for a chip seal project from Ravenwood to Route B (Gentry County), Sept. 3, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route JJ – CLOSED for permit work from Fortune Road to Galaxy Road, Sept. 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – Drainage work from Route T to Route P, Sept. 4

Route 46 – Pothole patching, Sept. 4 – 5

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Main Street in Maryville, Sept. 4 – 6

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Brush Creek Bridge near Livonia, through late November.

Route 129 – Pothole patching, Sept. 3 – 4

Sullivan County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humphreys, through early September.

Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Medicine Creek Bridge. The roadway will remain closed until the rehabilitation project is complete in early September.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of road), Sept. 2 – 6.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan and will be included in the September 2019 letting.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Noble Avenue to Overland Trail, Sept. 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route N to 210th Road, Sept. 6, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.