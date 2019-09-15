MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of September 16, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri region for the week of September 16 – 22.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of October.

Business U.S. 71 – Resurfacing project from Main Street in Savannah to just south of Interstate 29, Sept. 16 – 20

Route DD – Shoulder work at Evergreen Estates, Sept. 17

U.S. Route 169 – Drainage work at Glena Drive, Sept. 18

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of September.

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Mill Creek Bridge near Corning, through late November.

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Cow Branch Bridge, Sept. 16 – 20

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Burkes Road to Route 111, Sept. 16 – 20

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 and Interstate 229 ramp – CLOSED for bridge joint repairs:

I-229 southbound to U.S. Route 36 eastbound through early November

Route 371 – Resurfacing project from Route 752 to the Platte County line, Sept. 16 – 20. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

Route H – Flood repair at the Platte River Bridge in Agency, Sept. 16 – 20

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for pavement repair from just north of Route K to Venture Avenue, Sept. 17 at 7 a.m. to Sept. 18th at 9 a.m.

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late September. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Shootman Creek and Mound Creek bridges, Sept. 16 – 19. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow Bridges west of Keytesville through early 2020. Traffic will be diverted over a one-lane, signalized bypass during the replacement of the Mussel Fork River Overflow Bridge. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges through early 2020. These bridges are part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan. Traffic will be directed through the work zone with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 5 – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 24 to Route KK, Sept. 16 – 18

Route F – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Palmer Creek Bridge, Sept. 16 – 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route 11 – Pavement repair from Route E to Route M, Sept. 19 – 20

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through late September.

Route 33 – Driveway entrance repair from Route 116 to NE 270th Street, Sept. 16 – 17

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for brush cutting from Route 116 to NW 268th, Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 33 – CLOSED for brush cutting from SE 220th Street to Hilltop Road, Sept. 19, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Daviess County

Route DD – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through November.

Routes D and E – Pothole patching, Sept. 16 – 17

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 (Harrison County) to Route T, Sept. 18

Route HH – Pothole patching from Route CC to Route 13, Sept. 18

Route VV – Pothole patching, Sept. 18 – 19

U.S. Route 69 – Pavement repair from Route AA (Harrison County) to Route T, Sept. 19 – 20

Route M – Pothole patching from Route 13 to the Caldwell County line, Sept. 19 – 20

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED for repairs from flood damage at the Grand River Bridge through late September

Grundy County

Route A – Pothole patching from the city limits of Modena (Mercer County) to Route C, Sept. 16 – 20

Harrison County

Route Y – Pothole patching, Sept. 16

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to Bethany, Sept. 16 – 21

I-35 – Chip seal from mile marker 88 (Route 13) to mile marker 85 (north of Route AA/H), Sept. 17 – 18. All work will be done in the driving lane and will include an overnight lane closure.

Route 13 – CLOSED for a chip seal at the ramp from Route 13 to I-35 southbound, Sept. 17 – 18. The ramp will reopen by 9 a.m. on the Sept. 18

Route D – Pothole patching, Sept. 17 – 18

I-35 – Pavement repair northbound at mile marker 88 (Route 13), Sept. 18

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to Route T (Daviess County), Sept. 18

Route 13 – Shoulder work from I-35 to Route H, Sept. 18

U.S. Route 69 – Pavement repair from Route AA to Route T (Daviess County), Sept. 19 – 20

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage

Route C – Pothole patching from Route D to Route 113, Sept. 16

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Davis Creek Bridge (mile marker 84) to U.S. Route 59 (mile marker 67), Sept. 16 – 21

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from I-29 to Route N, Sept. 19 – 20

Linn County

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Link Road to Kiowa Road, Sept. 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route M – Bridge sealing at the Long Branch Creek Bridge, Sept. 16 – 17

Route V – Bridge sealing at the Bear Creek Bridge, Sept. 17 – 18

Route 5 – Bridge sealing at the Muddy Creek Bridge, Sept. 18 – 19

Route 5 – Bridge sealing at the U.S. Route 36 overpass, Sept. 19 – 20/;

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project in the city limits of Chillicothe, Sept. 16 – 20. This will be night work only from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily with a 12-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Pavement repair just west of Princeton, Sept. 16 – 20

Route A – Pothole patching from the city limits of Modena to Route C (Grundy County), Sept. 16 – 20

Nodaway County

Route VV – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, Sept. 16 – 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route M – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to Route J, Sept. 16 – 20

Route JJ – CLOSED for permit work west of the intersection of Route FF and Icon Road, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route YY – Pothole patching, Sept. 17 – 20

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Long Branch Bridge, Sept. 18 – 20. This includes a 10-foot width restriction daily.

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Brush Creek Bridge near Livonia, through late November.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of the road), Sept. 16 – 20.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan and will be included in the September 2019 letting.

