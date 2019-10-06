MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of October 7, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of Oct. 7 – 13.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of October.

Route V – Drainage work in front of Helena School, Oct. 7

Route DD – Drainage work at Route T in the city limits of Savannah, Oct. 8

Business U.S. 71 – Drainage work from Diagonal Street to 15th Terrace in the city limits of Savannah, Oct. 11

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway. The project was part of the September 2019 letting. The project was awarded Oct. 2 to Widel, Inc. A schedule for the project has not been determined yet.

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Mill Creek Bridge near Corning, through late November.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to I-29, Oct. 7 – 11

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Oct. 7 – 11

Buchanan County

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 169 to Route H, Oct. 8, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 371 – Resurfacing project from Route 752 to the Platte County line, Oct. 8 – 11. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 59 – Turn lane reconstruction at the junction with Route 45, southbound only, Oct. 8 – 12

Caldwell County

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Shoal Creek Bridge, Oct. 9 – 10

Route 13 – Bridge maintenance at the Shoal Creek Bridge, Oct. 9 – 10

Route 116 – Bridge maintenance at the Stevenson Creek and the Long Creek bridges, Oct. 10 – 11

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The bridge replacement project is scheduled to be a part of February 2020 letting.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through mid-October. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Tator Hill Creek Bridge through mid-October. This includes a 16-foot width restriction.

Route 41 – Flood repair project from 1.4 miles south of Route 24 to 1.2 miles north of the Missouri River near De Witt, Oct. 7 – 11

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Shootman Creek and Mound Creek bridges, Oct. 7 – 10. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow Bridges west of Keytesville through early 2020. Traffic will be diverted over a one-lane, signalized bypass during the replacement of the Mussel Fork River Overflow Bridge. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges through early 2020. These bridges are part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program. Traffic will be directed through the work zone with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Clinton County

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement just west of Route A, Oct. 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Crouch Road to Gilchrist Road, Oct. 8, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daviess County

Route DD – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through November.

Route B – CLOSED for bridge reconstruction at the I-35 overpass through November.

Dekalb County

Route F – Pothole patching, Oct. 7 – 8

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED for repairs from flood damage at the Grand River Bridge through October

Harrison County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route NN to Route D, Oct. 7, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to 1st Street in the city limits of Denver, Oct. 8 – 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to Bethany, Oct. 8 – 12

Route D – Pothole patching, Oct. 10 – 11

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage

I-29 – Guardrail replacement in the median from U.S. Route 59 (Exit 67, south Oregon exit) north to U.S. Route 159 (Exit 79, Rulo exit), Oct. 7 – 12

Route 118 – Bridge maintenance at the Davis Creek Bridge, Oct. 7 – 11. This includes a 16-foot width restriction.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project in the city limits of Chillicothe, Oct. 7 – 10. This will be night work only from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly with a 12-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Muddy Creek and the Medicine Creek bridges, Oct. 7 – 10

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Roach Lake Bridge, Oct. 7 – 10. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Coon Creek Bridge, Oct. 7 – 8

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Overflow Bridge, Oct. 7 – 8

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the railroad bridge 1 mile north of U.S. Route 36, Oct. 7 – 8

Nodaway County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route E to Navy Road, Oct. 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route AH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route VV to 350th Street, Oct. 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Brush Creek Bridge near Livonia through late November

Route 129 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa state line, Sept. 30 – Oct. 4

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of road), Oct. 7 – 10.

Route 129 – Sealing project from U.S. Route 136 to Route YY, Oct. 7 – 8. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program and will be included in the September 2019 letting. The project was awarded to Boone Construction Co. A schedule for the project has not been determined yet. More info: https://www.modot.org/worth-county-route-yy-bridge-replacement-over-middle-fork-grand-river

