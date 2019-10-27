MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of October 28, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Northwest Missouri for the week of October 28 – November 3.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through mid-November.

Route T – Culvert maintenance in front of the T-Stop Convenience Store, east of U.S. Route 71, Oct. 29

Route A – Culvert maintenance from County Road 67 to County Road 62, Oct. 30

Route D – Culvert maintenance from County Road 339 to County Road 341, Oct. 30 – 31

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway. The project was part of the September 2019 letting. The project was awarded Oct. 2 to Widel, Inc.

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Mill Creek Bridge near Corning. Work is currently on hold due to continued flood. The bridge remains closed.

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Oct. 28 – Nov. 1

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from Route M to Brownville, NE, Oct. 28 – Nov. 1

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Route 752 to Route 45, Oct. 28 – Nov. 2

Route 371 – Guardrail and shoulder work from Route 752 to the Platte County line, Oct. 28 – Nov. 2. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

Route 31 – CLOSED for pavement repair from Bolivar Street to Crouse SE Road, Oct. 29, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The bridge replacement project is scheduled to be a part of February 2020 letting.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Tator Hill Creek Bridge through late October. This includes a 16-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late November. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Shootman Creek and Mound Creek bridges, Oct. 28 – 31. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow Bridges west of Keytesville through early 2020. Traffic is being diverted over a one-lane, signalized bypass during the replacement of the Mussel Fork River Overflow Bridge. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges through early 2020. These bridges are part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program. Traffic is being directed through the work zone with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Clinton County

Interstate 35 – Concrete replacement in the northbound driving lane from Route 116 to Route H, Oct. 28 – Nov. 1

Daviess County

Route DD – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through November.

Route B – CLOSED for bridge reconstruction at the I-35 overpass through November.

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to Bethany, Oct. 28 – Nov. 1

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work for 4 miles west of the Bethany city limits, Oct. 29

U.S. Route 136 – Sealing east of the Bethany city limits to the Mercer County line, Oct. 29

Route P – CLOSED for core drilling from Route TT to Route ZZ, Oct. 29 – Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at Route UU, Oct. 30, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route UU to Route N, Oct. 31, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route OO – CLOSED for culvert replacement, Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Route TT to Route 11, Oct. 28 – 29

Route P – Shoulder work 3 miles east of Route 5, Oct. 30

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Roach Lake Bridge through early November. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair at U.S. Route 65, Oct. 28

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Shoulder work from Ravenwood to Parnell, Oct. 28 – 29

Route 246 – Drainage work from Route 148 to the east city limits of Hopkins, Oct. 28 – Nov. 1

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to Conception Junction, Oct. 29 – Nov. 1

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of the road), Oct. 28 – Nov. 2.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program and was included in the September 2019 letting. The project was awarded to Boone Construction Co. A schedule for the project has not been determined yet.

