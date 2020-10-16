MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of October 19, 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of October 19 – 25.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 48 – Drainage work east of County Road 136, Oct. 19

I-29, Routes E, O, W, and Z – Bridge flushing, Oct. 19 – 23

Buchanan County

I-29 – Concrete repair work as part of a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through late October. Crews are working on the southbound concrete approaches to the Pigeon Creek Bridge, located near mile marker 39.6. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane at the bridge with a 12-foot width restriction. Crews will begin working in the driving lane first, followed by the passing lane.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Resurfacing project from Route FF to I-29 (Exit 50) through early November. Operations will be conducted at night, Sunday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. No work is planned overnight on Saturdays. Some intersections and ramps throughout the project may briefly close during paving.

I-229, U.S. Routes 36 and 169, and Route AC – Bridge maintenance, Oct. 19 – 23

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Permit work southbound at Francis Street, Oct. 19 – 30

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Tater Hill Creek, 1.1 miles west of U.S. Route 65 through mid-December.

U.S. Route 24 – Flood repair from the Moss Creek Bridge to the Missouri River Bridge through October. The shoulders in this section will be closed for the duration of the project. Temporary signals will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Clinton County

I-35 – Column protection work as part of a resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through late October

Route 33 – CLOSED for permit work from one-half-block north of Plattsburg Street to Cedar Street in Lathrop, Oct. 19

Route 33 – CLOSED for permit work from Oak Street to Clinton Street in Lathrop, Oct. 20

Route 33 – CLOSED for permit work at Clinton Street, Oct. 21

Daviess County

I-35 – Concrete replacement at various spots southbound from Route C (78-mile marker) to Route DD (72-mile marker), Oct. 19 – 20. The work zones will be short in length and may remain up around-the-clock.

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, Oct. 19 – 21

Route Y – Drainage work 1 mile south of Route 6, Oct. 21

I-35 – Concrete replacement at various spots northbound from the 77.2-mile marker to the 77.6-mile marker just south of Route C, Oct. 21. The work zone may remain up around-the-clock.

Route K – Pothole patching from Route P to Route 6, Oct. 22 – 23

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Ervens Branch, 0.4 miles north of Route W, through early November.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Pavement striping in Trenton from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge. This includes Saturday work. The contractor plans to have all work complete by Oct. 23.

Route E – Milling from Route 6 to Route 139 (Linn County), Oct. 19 – 23

Harrison County

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Coal Creek through mid-January.

Holt County

Route 113 – Shoulder repair from U.S. Route 59 to Skidmore (Nodaway County), Oct. 19 – 23

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Route E – Milling from Route 139 to Route 6 (Grundy County), Oct. 19 – 23

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through late November. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud Creek and Big Slough bridges, east of Route AB, and Stream and Florida Creek bridges, west of Route AB. The project to replace all four bridges is expected to continue through early December.

Route A – Pavement repair and overlay from Route H to U.S. Route 71. The project is expected to continue through late October. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

Route H – CLOSED for permit work south of 375th Street, Oct. 19 – 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Route U – Bridge deck sealing over the One Hundred and Two River, Oct. 19

Route 113 – Shoulder repair from Skidmore to U.S. Route 59 (Holt County), Oct. 19 – 23

Route TT – Pothole patching, Oct. 19 – 23

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through the end of the year.

Route 6 – Drainage work from Route W to Route DD, Oct. 19 – 23

Worth County

Routes M and Z – Pothole patching, Oct. 19 – 22

