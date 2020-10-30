MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of November 2, 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of November 2 – 8, 2020.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Atchison County

Routes N and EE – Pothole patching, Nov. 2 – 6

Buchanan County

I-29 – Concrete repair work in the southbound passing lane at the Pigeon Creek Bridge near mile marker 39.6 through early November. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane at the bridge with a 12-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Resurfacing project from Route FF to I-29 (Exit 50) through early November. Operations will be conducted at night, Sunday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. No work is planned overnight on Saturdays. Some intersections and ramps throughout the project may briefly close during paving.

I-229, U.S. Routes 36 and 169, and Route AC – Bridge maintenance, Nov. 2 – 6

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Tater Hill Creek, 1.1 miles west of U.S. Route 65 through mid-December.

U.S. Route 24 – Flood repair from the Moss Creek Bridge to the Missouri River Bridge through mid-November. The shoulders in this section will be closed for the duration of the project. Temporary signals will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 69 to Route 116, Nov. 2 – 6

Chariton County

Route 11 – Shoulder work from Route E to U.S. Route 24, Nov. 2 – 3

Route CC – CLOSED for concrete replacement at the Yellow Creek Bridge, Nov. 4 at 7 a.m. through Nov. 5 at 7 a.m. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Daviess County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 13 to 265th Street, Nov. 2 – 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, Nov. 2 – 4

Route RA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 314th Street to Route 190, Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Dash Avenue to 207th Street, Nov. 4, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route K – Pothole patching from Route P to Route 6, Nov. 5 – 6

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Ervens Branch, 0.4 miles north of Route W, through late November.

Route D – Pothole patching, Nov. 2 – 3

Route H – Pothole patching, Nov. 3 – 4

Route E – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 169 to Sharp Road, Nov. 5

Gentry County

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 317th Street to 327th Street, Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Shoulder work from the Mercer County line to the north city limits of Trenton, Nov. 2 – 6

Princeton Road – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 22nd Street to 21st Street in Trenton, Nov. 5, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 6 – Shoulder work from the east city limits of Trenton to the Sullivan County line, Nov. 2 – 6

Harrison County

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Coal Creek through mid-January. More info: https://www.modot.org/harrison-county-route-v-over-coal-creek

Holt County

Route 118 – Drainage work 1 mile west of I-29, Nov. 2 – 6

Route 113 – Shoulder work from Skidmore to U.S. Route 59, Nov. 2 – 6

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project. As part of the project, traffic will be narrowed to one lane each direction at the railroad bridge east of Marceline next week, as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 3 – passing lanes of both east and westbound U.S. Route 36 closed

Thursday, Nov. 4 – traffic head-to-head in the westbound lanes

Friday, Nov. 5 – passing lanes of both east and westbound U.S. Route 36 closed

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through early December. The bridge is scheduled to CLOSE for the second of two scheduled bridge deck pours Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 1 a.m. The closure will continue through Saturday, Nov. 7, at noon, and once reopened, will again have an 11.5-foot width restriction in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through early December. The bridge is scheduled to CLOSE for the second of two scheduled bridge deck pours Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. The closure will continue through Sunday, Nov. 8 at noon, and once reopened, will again have a 10-foot width restriction in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud and Big Slough Creek bridges, east of Route AB. The project to replace these bridges is expected to continue through early December.

Route 113 – Shoulder work, Nov. 2 – 6

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through the end of the year.

