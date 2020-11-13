MoDOT planned road work in Northern Missouri for the week of November 16, 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Northern Missouri for the week of November 16 – 22.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route 48 – Milling from County Road 204 to Route D, Nov. 17 – 19

Atchison County

Route 46 – Drainage work at Route N, Nov. 16 – 20

Routes B, C, T, and CC – Pothole patching, Nov. 16 – 20

Buchanan County

I-29 – Rumble strip installation southbound at the Pigeon Creek Bridge near mile marker 39.6 through Nov. 20.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Additional work is needed as part of the resurfacing project from I-29 (Exit 50) to Route FF through Nov. 21.

Nov. 16-18 – Drainage work south of Pear Street. Work may be rescheduled to Tuesday, Nov. 17 or Wednesday, Nov. 18 if schedules conflict

Nov. 16 – 17 – Signal work at westbound Pear Street, north and southbound entrance and exit ramps at the south U.S. Route 169 and I-29, and Leonard Road, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night. Single-lane closures and turning restrictions may be in place at each intersection

Nov. 16 – 21– Pavement marking

Route O – Permit work from Route A to Southeast 52nd Street, Nov. 16 – 20

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Tater Hill Creek, 1.1 miles west of U.S. Route 65 through mid-December.

U.S. Route 24 – Flood repair from the Moss Creek Bridge to the Missouri River Bridge. The contractor plans to have all work completed by Nov. 20. The shoulders in this section will be closed for the duration of the project. Temporary signals will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Clinton County

I-35 – Column protection work at Route BB and Grand Avenue (mile markers 52-54) through early December. Lane closures will remain up around-the-clock.

Daviess County

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Kodiak Road to Nickel Avenue, Nov. 17, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Nickel Avenue to Otter Avenue, Nov. 18 – 19, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

I-35 – Pothole patching northbound from U.S. Route 69 (exit 61) to U.S. Route 69 (exit 68), Nov. 16 – 18

Route K – Pothole patching from Route B to Route 6, Nov. 19 – 20

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Ervens Branch, 0.4 miles north of Route W, through late November.

Grindstone Road – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at Route EE, Nov. 17, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement at multiple locations in Cameron, Nov. 16 – 20. There will be intermittent lane closures that will remain up around-the-clock .

Harrison County

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Coal Creek through mid-January.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at Route WW in Cainsville, Nov. 16, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Access to Route WW will not be permitted while work is ongoing.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route U to Mabry Road, Nov. 16, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through early December. There is an 11.5-foot width restriction in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through early December. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Inside lanes north and southbound CLOSED for median expansion removal at Route A, Nov. 16 – 20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Median crossover will still be permitted.

U.S. Route 71 – Inside lanes north and southbound CLOSED for median expansion removal at Route U, Nov. 16 – 20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Median crossover will still be permitted.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek.

