MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of May 27, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri region for the week of May 27 – June 2.

MoDOT will halt temporary lane closures throughout the state to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the Memorial Day holiday. Most temporary lane closures will stop at noon on Friday, May 24, and resume Tuesday morning, May 28. Some long-term closures and head-to-head traffic will remain in place.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of September.

Interstate 29 – Bridge joint repair at the Nodaway River Bridge, May 27 – June 2. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Business U.S. 71 – Resurfacing project from Main Street in Savannah to just south of Interstate 29, May 28 – 31. One lane, each direction, will remain open at all times. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Atchison County

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of August.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route YY to Route M, May 28, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from I-29 to Route M, May 28 – 31

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED at the ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 through the end of June.

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from Route FF to 0.5 miles north of Route O, May 28

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair from Route A to Route 13, May 28 – 31

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge maintenance at the Long Creek Bridge and Chariton River Bridge near Keytesville. The bridges will be narrowed to one lane with a 15-foot width restriction through May 31.

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the city limits of Marceline to the city limits of Keytesville, May 28 – 31. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 750 feet west of Pershing Road, May 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through early June.

U.S. Route 69 – Pavement repair south of Route 116 for one mile, May 28 – 31

Route 116 – Pavement repair at Route C, May 28 – 31

Daviess County

Route KK – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through mid-July.

I-35 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Grand River Overflow Bridge, May 28 – 31. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED at the Third Fork Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the early July. Detour along Routes 48 and M.

Route EE – Chip seal project from U.S. Route 69 to Route 6, May 28 – 31. A flagger will direct motorists through the work zone.

Grundy County

Route 146 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 100 feet west of Route CC, May 28, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to the Iowa state line, May 28 – 31. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

I-35 – Pavement repair from Route N in Eagleville to Route 136 in Bethany, May 28 – 31. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Route N – Joint and pavement repair at the I-35 overpass, May 28 – 31

Holt County

Route D – Pothole patching from Route 113 to Route C, May 28 – 29

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 120 to Route H, May 30

Route H – Pothole patching, May 31

Linn County

Route WW – Pothole patching from Route 5 to the Macon County line, May 28

Route U – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to Route 129, May 29 – 31

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Shoal Creek Drain Bridge through late June. The bridge was closed after flooding damage.

Mercer County

Route 145 – CLOSED until further notice due to culvert damage from Route B to U.S. Route 136.

Nodaway County

Route 148 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 71 near Maryville, May 29 – 31. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route V – Shoulder work, May 28

Route JJ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 71 to Fairway Road, May 29, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route ZZ – Pothole patching, May 29 – 30

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – Scrub seal project from the city limits of Mount Moriah to Route FF, May 28 – 30. This includes a 12-foot width restriction with a pilot car directing traffic through the work zone.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 149 to Route FF, May 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in fiscal year 2020.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of the road), May 28 – 31.

Route BB – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Rooks Branch Bridge through mid-June.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Fork Locust Creek near Harris through mid-July.

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humphreys, and West Yellow Creek Bridge, east of Milan, through late August.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in fiscal year 2021.

Route H – Shoulder work 0.5 miles north of Route 246, May 28

Route 46 – Pothole patching, May 29 – 30

Route 1 – Shoulder work one mile north of Route 46, May 31