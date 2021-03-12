MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of March 15, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of March 15 – 21.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Business U.S. 71 – Drainage work southbound from Pearl Street to Main Street, March 15

Business U.S. 71 – Shoulder work in the southbound passing lane from Pawnee Street to Park Street, March 16

Business U.S. 71 – Shoulder work in the northbound driving lane from County Road 339 to the city limits of Savannah, March 17

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, March 15 – 19

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from the Missouri River to Route M, March 15 – 19

Route J – Pothole patching, March 15 – 19

Route Z – Pothole patching, March 15 – 19

Buchanan County

Interstate 29 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, March 15 – 19

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC, March 15 – early August. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties, March 15 – mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July.

Route 129 – Drainage work from U.S. Route 24 to Route PP, March 15 – 18

Route M – Drainage work from Newcomers Avenue to Zion Avenue, March 15 – 19

Clinton County

Interstate 35 – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through mid-July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 12-foot width restriction.

Grundy County

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 20th Street to NE 30th Street, March 15 – 16, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 20th Street to NE 37th Street, March 17, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 37th Street to NE 50th Street, March 18, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 76th Street to Route O, March 19, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties, March 15 – mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties, March 15 – mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Route Y – CLOSED from Route E to Route JJ for culvert replacements, March 15 – 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Nodaway County

Route A – Driveway culvert replacements from Route Y to Elk Horn Trail, March 15 – 16

U.S. Route 136 – Drainage work from Route F to Liberty Road, March 17

Route F – Drainage work 2.5 miles south of U.S. Route 136, March 17

Putnam County

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the North Blackbird Creek Bridge through May 2021.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through mid-April.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Talent Road to Table Road, March 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Marble Road to Noel Rod, March 16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Outlook Road to Route E, March 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Tiger Road to Shell Road, March 18 – 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

