MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of June 7, 2021

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Northern Missouri for the week of June 7 – 13.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September. One lane will be closed around the paving operation, which is expected to continue through June.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through late June. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

North and southbound ramps from I-29 to U.S. Route 59 (Exit 65) periodically CLOSED for milling resurfacing, June 7 – 8, daylight hours

Route DD – Approach work from Park Street to Swenson Street, June 7

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project of the north and southbound Nishnabotna River Bridges (mile marker 122 – 124) through August 2022. One lane in either direction may close for crossover construction. Traffic will be moved head-to-head in the southbound lanes in mid-June.

Route B – Pavement repair and resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 59 near Rock Port through mid-June.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through June.

Buchanan County

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14) through mid-September. One lane will be closed around the paving operation, which is expected to continue through June.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. Periodic ramp CLOSURES will occur June 8 – 11 for resurfacing as follows:

June 8 – Westbound I-29 off-ramp and westbound U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) off-ramp

June 9 – Westbound Belt Highway on-ramp, 28 th and 22 nd Street on and off-ramps

June 10 – Eastbound 22 nd Street, 28 th Street, and Belt Highway on and off-ramps

June 11 – Eastbound and westbound I-29 on and off-ramps (cloverleaf interchange)

U.S. Route 169 – Signal work at Beck Road intersection, 7 p.m. June 10, through 7 a.m. June 11. Single-lane closures and turning restrictions may be in place.

Cook Road – CLOSED at the bridge over I-29 for deck repairs, 6 a.m. June 7, to 6 a.m. June 8. The roadway will remain closed overnight.

U.S. Route 169 and Route 6 – Roadway striping, June 8 – 9

U.S. Route 169 – Signal work at Cook Road intersection, June 8. Single-lane closures and turning restrictions may be in place.

Gene Field Road – CLOSED at the bridge over I-29 for deck repairs, 6 a.m. June 8, to 6 a.m. June 9. The roadway will remain closed overnight.

Route 759 – CLOSED for railway maintenance at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing south of Cedar Street, 7:30 a.m. June 9, through 7 p.m. June 10

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Route D – CLOSED in sections for a seal coat project from Route 10 to Mooresville (Livingston County), June 7 – 11, 7:30 – 4 p.m. daily

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through early July.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction.

Route K – Pavement Repairs, June 7 – 11. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

Daviess County

Route P – Pothole patching, June 7 – 11

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair, guardrail improvements, and resurfacing westbound from east of Route 31 to Route C and eastbound from Route 33 to the Grindstone River through July. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Middle Fork of the Grand River, near Gentry, through early August.

Route BB – Pothole patching, June 7

Route M – Pothole patching, June 8 – 9

Harrison County

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through early July.

I-35 – Permit work southbound just south of the Eagleville rest area, June 7 – 9

Route ZZ – Pothole patching from Route P to Route T, June 7 – 10

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through June.

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over I-29 near Oregon through June.

I-29 – Intermittent lane closures, both directions, between Exits 67 and 75, as part of a bridge deck replacement project on Route B, near Oregon, through June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route D – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route 113 to Route C, June 7 – 11, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

I – 29 – Pavement repairs at mile marker 91.2, June 9 – 10

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through early July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance westbound at the Big Turkey Creek Bridge, June 7 – 11

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge maintenance and environmental cleanup at the Thompson River Bridge, west of Chillicothe, through mid-June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route D – CLOSED in sections for a seal coat project from Mooresville to Route 10 (Carroll County), June 7 – 11, 7:30 – 4 p.m. daily

Mercer County

Route BB – CLOSED at the Branch of Weldon Fork Creek Bridge for a bridge deck replacement project through early July.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Intersection improvement project at Icon Road through early July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for an intersection improvement project through early July

Route AC – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 135th to 142nd, June 8, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 71 – Culvert repair north of the Route U intersection, June 9 – 10. This will include an overnight lane closure.

Sullivan County

Route U – Pothole patching, June 7 – 9

Route PP – Ditching from Route 139 to Almond Drive, June 7 – 9

Route O – Pothole patching, June 9 – 11