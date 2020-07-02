MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of July 6, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 6 – 12.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route 48 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Agee Creek through mid-August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. Traffic will remain head-to-head in the northbound lanes through early August. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route J – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from Route P to Route M (Nodaway County), July 6, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route P – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from Route J to Route BB, July 6, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. Route 169 – Shoulder work at County Line Road, July 6 – 10

U.S. Business Route 71 – Pavement repair south of County Road 344, July 6 – 10

Route B – Drainage work at St. Mary’s Street, July 6 – 10

Route DD – Drainage work at Route T, July 6 – 10

Buchanan County

I-29 – Guardrail repairs in preparation for a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through mid-October. The resurfacing project is scheduled to start in August and run through mid-October.

Route 752 – Drainage work from U.S. Route 59 to Brown Street, July 6 – 7

I-229 – Bridge flushing, July 6 – 9

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, July 6 – 9

Route DD – Bridge maintenance at the Jenkins Creek Bridge, July 6 – 10

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Bridge rehabilitation project over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through July. The bridge will remain narrowed until repairs are complete. Westbound U.S. Route 36 will be reduced to one lane under the bridge during daylight hours.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through August

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing and shoulder improvement project from approximately 2 miles west of DeWitt to Route 5 in Keytesville through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route U to the Randolph County line, July 6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route M – Pothole patching from Route 11 to Route F, July 6 – 9

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through August

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek through early September. This will include intermittent ramp closures at Route BB on July 6.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northwest 297th Street to Northwest 278th Street, July 8, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. Route 69 – Scrub seal project from Evergreen Street in Cameron to Route 116, July 1 – 7 The roadway will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and a pilot car directing motorist through the work zone.

Route 116 – Scrub seal project from I-35 to U.S. Route 69, July 7. The roadway will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and a pilot car directing motorists through the work zone.

Route 33 – Scrub seal project from Route 116 to the Clay County line, July 8 – 9. The roadway will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and a pilot car directing motorists through the work zone.

Route PP – Scrub seal project from Route 33 to U.S. Route 69, July 10 – 11. The roadway will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and a pilot car directing motorists through the work zone.

Daviess County

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton (Grundy County) through late August

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through September. The roadway may be reduced to one lane each direction with crews working around-the-clock.

Route V – Pothole patching, July 6 – 9

Route 190 – Pothole patching from Route 6 to the Grundy County line, July 7 – 9

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the North Fork of Lost Creek through mid-July. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route O to U.S. Route 169, July 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge in Trenton through July. This includes Saturday work.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton to I-35 (Daviess County) through late August

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice from Route T to Route B due to a culvert washout

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through September. The roadway may be reduced to one lane each direction with crews working around-the-clock.

Holt County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Nichols Creek through July.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Penny Slu Bridge through mid-August.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Easter Creek near Oregon through mid-August.

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair project near Mill Bluff Road, south of Forest City, through mid-August.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through early September.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through early December. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Route J – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from Route M to Route P (Andrew County), July 6, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route E – Pothole patching from Route 246 to 100th Street, July 6 – 9

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through mid-August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

TT – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Alpine Road to Route W, July 8, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Pelican Road to Roman Road, July 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Worth County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 136 (Nodaway County) through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

