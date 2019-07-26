MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of July, 29, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of July 29 – August 4, 2019.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of September.

Business U.S. 71 – Resurfacing project from Main Street in Savannah to just south of Interstate 29, July 29 – Aug. 2

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of September.

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route 113 (Nodaway County) to Route EE, July 29 – 30

Routes B and F – Pothole patching, July 29 – Aug. 2

Route B – Pothole patching, July 29 – Aug. 2

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 and I-229 – CLOSED for bridge joint repairs:

U.S. Route 36 eastbound to I-229 southbound, July 29 – 31

U.S. Route 36 westbound to I-229 southbound through August

I-229 northbound to U.S. Route 36 eastbound and westbound (Exit 4B) through August

Route 371 – Pavement repair from Barnett Road to the Platte County line, July 29 – Aug. 1

Route 31 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route N to Route NN, July 30, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caldwell County

Route Z – Pothole patching from Route D to SW Austin Road, July 29 – 31

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late August

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding

Chariton County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the city limits of Marceline to the city limits of Keytesville, July 29 – Aug. 2. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route 129 – Scrub seal project from Route W to Route PP near Salisbury, July 29 – Aug. 3. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route TT – Pothole patching, July 30

Route E – Pothole patching from Route 139 to Route 11, July 31 – Aug. 1

Route E – Pothole patching from Route 11 to Route 5, Aug. 1 – 2

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through September.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 0.5 miles west of U.S. Route 69 to 0.5 mile east of the Cameron Airport, July 30, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daviess County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through September.

Route TT – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 0.25 mile west of Route J, July 29, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Overflow Bridge, July 29 – Aug. 2. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

DeKalb County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 1.5 miles west of Route C and 1.5 miles east of Route 33 in Maysville, July 31, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice at the Grand River bridge due to damage from flooding

Harrison County

Route D – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Route M to Route F, July 29 – 30, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to Bethany, July 29 – Aug. 3

Route D – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Route F to U.S. Route 136, July 31 – Aug. 1, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route NN – Pothole patching from West 190th Street to West 180th Street, Aug. 2

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Davis Creek Bridge (mile marker 84) to U.S. Route 59 (mile marker 67), July 29 – Aug. 3

Linn County

Route TT – Pothole patching, July 29

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Coon Creek Bridge, July 29 – Aug. 1

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement repair from Route K to the Grundy County line, July 29 – Aug. 1

U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to County Road 228, July 29 – Aug. 2. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Route 145 – CLOSED until further notice due to culvert damage from Route B to U.S. Route 136

Route E – Bridge maintenance at the Medicine Creek Bridge, July 29 – 30

Route JJ – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the West Honey Creek Bridge, July 31, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Overflow Bridge, Aug. 1

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for pothole patching in the city limits of Maryville from just west of Davis Street to North Vine Street, July 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the One Hundred and Two River Bridge, July 29 – 30

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route 113 to Route EE (Atchison County), July 29 – 30

Routes B and Route JJ – CLOSED for wind farm equipment movement in various locations along each route. July 29 – Aug. 2

Route AH – Pothole patching from Route M to Route VV, July 30

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the Iowa state line to Route FF, July 31 – Aug. 1

Route J – Pothole patching from Route M to U.S. Route 136, July 31 – Aug. 1

Route H – Drainage work 0.5 miles south of Route V, July 31 – Aug. 1

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, July 31 – Aug. 2

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route O, Aug. 2

Route A – Culvert repair at Eagle Road, Aug. 2

Route E – Pothole patching from Route 246 east to Route 246 west, Aug. 4

Sullivan County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humphreys, and West Yellow Creek Bridge, east of Milan, through late August.

Route EE – CLOSED until further notice at the Medicine Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The roadway will remain closed until the rehabilitation project is completed in September.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of the road), July 29 – Aug. 2

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan and will be included in the September 2019 letting.

Route K – Pothole patching, July 29 – Aug. 1