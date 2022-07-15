MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of July 18, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 18 – 24.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route M – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to U.S. Route 169, near Union Star through July (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route K – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route F – Pothole patching from Route V to County Road 253, July 18

Atchison County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Interstate 29 through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge deck repair at the bridge over Rock Creek south of Exit 107, July 18 – 22. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through July. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route K – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-29 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 45.6 to mile marker 46.4, July 18 – 20, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

I-29 – RAMP CLOSED for concrete replacement. The ramp from southbound I-29 to eastbound U.S. Route 36 will be closed around the clock, from July 18 – 20

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for concrete replacement. The ramp from westbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-29 will be closed around the clock, from July 18 – 20

Caldwell County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED for a slide repair project from Route C to County Road 217, through mid-August. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, between Route D and Route PP, through July. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)*

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Miami Station Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)*

Route B – CLOSED for pothole patching from U.S. Route 24 to U.S Route 65, July 18 – 22, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Chariton County

Route DD – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route O to Route D, July 18 – 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Stanley Lake, July 18 – 28. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane

Route DD – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route D to Route 129, July 20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through September.

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through September.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, either direction, through July.

Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road through early August. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route B – Pothole patching, July 19 – 20

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 100th Street to 110th Street, July 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route V – Pothole patching, July 22

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge, through August.

Route U – Pothole patching from Route O to 240th Street, July 18 – 20

Grundy County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 70th Street to NE 72nd Street, July 18, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 72nd Street to NE 90th Street, July 19 – 20, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m. daily

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 90th Street to NE 105th Street, July 21 – 22, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m. daily

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-35 through September.

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Utah Avenue to Route EE (Harrison County), July 20, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project through August. Interstate traffic is being rerouted to the on/off ramps at Exit 92 to bypass the bridge reconstruction.

U.S. Route 159 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Lake Overflow Bridge, west of Route 111, through July. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge, with temporary traffic signals and a 13-foot width restriction in place.

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue, and from Route 111 north of Forest City to the Little Tarkio River, through December. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 111 – CLOSED for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project from U.S. Route 159 to just north of the railroad crossing at the southern end of Big Lake, through July. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route N to Route DD, July 18 – 19, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 59 to Route HH, July 20, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, just over the Linn County line, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. U.S. Route 36 will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction. Single-lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. Some on/off ramps may close during resurfacing. Advanced notice will be provided for all ramp closures. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sandy Creek Bridge through late August.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Maryville, through August. A signed detour is in place.

Route A – Shoulder work, July 18 – 20

Putnam County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136, July 18 – 22, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Sullivan County

Route 129 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the bridge over Spring Creek, from Key Road to Kempwood Road, July 18, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Shelby Road, July 18, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the bridge over North Spring Creek from Route AB to Harris Drive, July 19, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Willow Road to Route O, July 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Worth County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Utah Avenue, July 18, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Lafayette Street to Route C, July 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Utah Avenue to Route EE (Harrison County), July 20, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.