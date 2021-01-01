MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of January 4, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 4 – 10.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

Route C – Pothole patching from Route O to Route M, Jan. 4 – 6

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July 2021.

Nodaway County

Route UU – Pothole patching from Route C to 110th Street, Jan. 6 – 8

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through early 2021.

Related